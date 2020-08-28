'Beautiful person' loved by all farewelled after car crash

Allanah Walker

Allanah Walker was a "firecracker from day one", a vibrant force of nature who lit up every room and carried the sun with her.

The 17-year-old was farewelled at a service in Lake Hayes Estate yesterday afternoon following her death in a car crash near Arrowtown on Saturday night.

The service was livestreamed and the Otago Daily Times was given permission by the family to report on it.

A tribute from her mother, Sarah, was read on her behalf.

Mrs Walker said she "loved the absolute core" of her daughter, who was "like a cyclone".

"You have made my life so much richer; I’m not sure that life will ever be so bright again.

"You were a force, a beautiful person who loved, and was loved by, every person that you knew."

She took comfort Allanah’s father, Brendon, who died in 2012 after being electrocuted on the family farm in Kaikoura, would be "waiting, his arms wide open, and he’s going to squeeze the bejeesus out of you".

One of her best friends, Naz Wallace, said Allanah was "the love of my life".

The pair met at Wakatipu High School — Naz said they spent most of their days in the school office having been sent to time out, "probably for throwing something in science, or boisterously pushing in line at the canteen by telling people we had sports training — nobody told us that eating three pies wasn’t a sport".

He detailed some of their hi-jinks and said Allanah managed to "get blocked by [broadcaster] Hilary Barry for commenting on all of her posts with, ‘Naz, I’m actually obsessed with her’."

"She [Barry] was probably a bit creeped out," Naz said.

"My personal favourite [was] when she rang Ticketmaster ... to tell them that she was vision impaired and ‘old Rose’ was going deaf so they could be front row at Engelbert Humperdinck’s concert.

"It worked and they danced to Ten Guitars all night."

Allanah loved her family and had a special relationship with grandparents Rosemary and Wayne, Turkish Kebabs "and the man that worked there", butter chicken, Frankton’s Bolliwood and one of its staff, Remarkable Takeaways’ hot chips and swimming, and had an "immense obsession" with Mamma Mia.

She also "didn’t care who you were, what you wore, who you liked, or how you liked your kebab".

"Thank you for being my rock when times got tough, and my biggest cheerleader through some of my greatest achievements, my best friend and ... the love of my life," Naz said.

Wakatipu High principal Steve Hall said Allanah was "a character, there was just no question about that", and described her as enthusiastic, positive, quirky and a "breath of fresh air".

She was also mature and wise beyond her years.

He paid special tribute to her brother, Ethan, and Mrs Walker.

"Sarah, I know that you have experienced sadness and loss before and, as a parent, I cannot imagine this loss.

"I find it very difficult to know what to say to you, other than we are very, very sorry, and kia kaha.

"It is difficult to know what to take from something as tragic as this in life. But as a principal and a parent one thing seems to be that it’s just a brutal reminder of how precious life is and, in particular, how precious our young people are."

The police investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.