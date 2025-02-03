Bid to get phones back from police

Retrieving their phones from police was important to two people who appeared before community magistrate Sarah Steele in the Alexandra District Court on Thursday.

Daniel Roy Uncles, 55, of Roxburgh, was charged with possessing cannabis for sale, cultivating cannabis and possessing equipment for cannabis cultivation.

Uncles told Ms Steele he was helping various people and needed his phone back.

Ms Steele suggested he discuss the matter with his lawyer.

She remanded him on bail without plea until April 30.

Uncles said he would be denying the charges and was concerned that date might clash with a trial he was involved in in Queenstown, where he would also be denying charges.

Police prosector Daniel Andrew said Uncles was due to appear on his other matter on June 17.

Ms Steele imposed bail conditions including that he reside at the Roxburgh address where the cannabis was found and he abide by a 7pm to 7am curfew.

Failing to assist police in a drug search led to Sarah Louise Gibbs, 26, unemployed, of Cromwell, having two mobile phones taken by police for examination.

On December 23, Gibbs was stopped in Cromwell, as she was driving a car that was subject to a search warrant.

The vehicle was searched and she gave the PIN of one phone but refused to give one for the other.

Defence counsel Kieran Tohill said as nothing has come of either searching the car or the phones, he requested a conviction and discharge. He also asked the phones be returned.

Mr Andrew said one of the phones was still with police digital forensics trying to access it.

Gibbs had a history of supplying methamphetamine and a conviction and discharge was too light. Ms Steele said Gibbs’ previous convictions gave her pause and the way to avoid having the phone forfeited was to give police the PIN.

Gibbs was convicted and ordered to come up for sentencing if called on in nine months.

• A man who told police he had ridden his motorcycle home along the Central cycle trail to get home led police on a chase around Alexandra before coming off the motorcycle when he tried to ride on to the Clutha River bank to elude capture on September 21.

Ms Steele said he fell as he tried to run away.

Adam Ryan Lynskey, employed, had been riding with no helmet and only bicycle lights on the unregistered motorcycle and had a breath-alcohol level of 851mcg. He had acknowledged his alcohol problem, but penalties for failing to stop for police were harsh to prevent people doing it, she said.

For drink-driving he was sentenced to nine months’ supervision and disqualified from driving for six months, backdated to October 30. An interlock would be required for a year once he got his licence back and he would be on a zero-alcohol licence for three years after that.

For failing to stop he was convicted and disqualified from driving for six months concurrently.

Also sentenced last week by Ms Steele were.—

• Imelda Tainga Holdom, 71, 489mcg at Clyde on December 27. Fined $490, disqualified nine months.

• Heather McKenzie, 65, careless use of a motor vehicle (did not see cyclist at intersection), fined $570, including reparation to victim, disqualified six months backdated to December 30.

• Thomas George Ward, 35, farmer, of Millers Flat, 600mcg at Millers Flat on December 13, fined $800, disqualified six months.

• Miriarma Katarina Thompson, 28, shed hand, of Millers Flat, 710mcg at Roxburgh on January 16, fined $700, disqualified six months.