'Big milestone': No active community cases in cluster

Health Minister Chris Hipkins says New Zealand has achieved a "big milestone", as all Covid-19 cases in the large Auckland cluster have recovered.

There are no active community cases - welcome news as Auckland prepares to move to alert level 1 tonight. There are three new cases of Covid-19 in managed isolation today.

The last people from the recent large Auckland cluster, which pushed the city into a higher alert level than the rest of the country, have recovered from Covid-19, Hipkins said today.

“This is a big milestone. New Zealanders have once again through their collective actions squashed the virus. The systems that have been developed and strengthened since our first wave of Covid-19 have worked very effectively to chase down the virus, isolate it, and eliminate it.

“It’s really good news, but as always we cannot sit back. Constant vigilance and team work, with everyone playing their part to ensure we stay on top of the virus, needs to be our new normal for some time to come.”

Since August 11, there have been 186 community cases of Covid-19 reported - 179 people linked to the Auckland August cluster, six people linked to the Christchurch returnees group, and the worker from the managed isolation facility at the Rydges.

“The scale and speed of the response ensured the virus was not allowed to spread unimpeded, as people worked around the clock to rapidly identify and isolate cases as they emerged in our communities, then trace and test their contacts,” Hipkins said.

“The Auckland August cluster has been our largest by some margin, and it has taken considerable effort from across the health system, and from all New Zealanders, to contain this outbreak so quickly.”

In the two months since the Auckland outbreak began, laboratories nationally have processed nearly half a million tests - almost the same number as in the whole six months prior.

“This has been an extraordinary effort, and just one facet of our resurgence plan that responded to the virus re-emerging in our communities,” Hipkins said.

“Everyone played their part. That came once again with enormous sacrifices, and I thank everyone for their efforts. I especially want to acknowledge members of the Pacific community in Auckland who were particularly affected by this outbreak, and whose cooperation was critical in the success of our response.”

However, the minister warned against complacency.

“While having stamped out Covid-19 in our community for the second time is a real achievement that New Zealanders should be proud of, there is an ongoing risk that further community cases will emerge in the future.

“I urge New Zealanders to remain vigilant and to not let complacency creep in.”

THREE NEW CASES IN MANAGED ISOLATION

There are three new cases of Covid-19 today in managed isolation in New Zealand, but no new community cases to report.

The Ministry of Health announced released details about the cases this afternoon.

The first two cases arrived from Ethiopia via Dubai on September 23. They have been in managed isolation at the Ibis in Hamilton and tested positive at routine testing around day 12 of their stay.

The third case arrived from Dubai on September 29. They have been staying in managed isolation at the Four Points Hotel and have been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility upon returning a positive test result.

The total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 is 1505, the ministry said.

Nine previously reported cases are now considered to have recovered, which include the six remaining active cases from the recent community outbreak.

The total number of active cases is now 37 - all imported cases. There are no active community cases of coronavirus remaining.

The Auckland August cluster will officially close when there have been no new cases for two incubation periods from when all cases complete isolation.

One person remains on a ward in Auckland's Middlemore hospital with Covid-19 today.

Yesterday, laboratories processed 5,334 tests, bringing the total number completed to date to 990,973.

AUCKLAND MOVING TO LEVEL 1

Auckland moves to alert level 1 at 11.59pm tonight - meaning no limits on gatherings and the removal of social distancing requirements in restaurants and bars.

However, some experts believe it's too soon to relax all restrictions and fear Kiwis' Covid-19 complacency risks infection spreading rapidly if another outbreak hits the community.

Masks are not required on public transport at alert level 1, but Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern urged people to continue being vigilant - by washing hands, staying home if sick, scanning QR codes and getting tested if even feeling slightly unwell.

