Big slump for National in latest poll

National Party leader Simon Bridges. Photo: Getty Images

National has dropped to 29 percent in party support – the lowest numbers since 2003 - according to a crucial new poll tonight.

They have dropped by 17 percentage points, the One News/Colmar Brunton poll showed.

Meanwhile, Labour is up to 59 percent, up 18 percentage points.

Jacinda Ardern's 63 percent as preferred Prime Minister is up 21 percentage points on the last poll. Opposition leader Simon Bridges, who faces a leadership challenge tomorrow at National's caucus by MP Todd Muller, was down 6 percentage points to just 5 percent.

And it's bad news for the Greens and NZ First, which are both below the 5 percent threshold.

Greens were at 4.7 percent and NZ First were on just 2 percent. Act was at 2 percent.

Despite the very low numbers, Bridges told One News he would not be stepping down. Bridges blamed the bad poll result on the Covid-19 crisis.

"We've seen this the world over in response to Covid where the Government gets a bounce and there's a situation where we've had wall-to-wall coverage of the Government and the PM."

He called the leadership challenge a "distraction".

"We will resolve that quickly and that means we can get back to the things that matter for New Zealanders."

He said he was confident ahead of tomorrow's leadership vote.

"I'm very confident tomorrow, but these are now things for the caucus."

The poll result is the worst for National in 15 years.

Looking at how the poll translates to seats in the House, Labour would be able to govern alone with no support partners.

They would have 79 seats in the House, compared with National's 38.

This means many current National MPs would lose their jobs and won't be returning to Parliament after the election.

