Wednesday, 23 June 2021

Billboards set tongues wagging

    1. Canterbury
    2. National

    Fine Thyme Theatre committee members Brigitte Tait (left) and Marion Low with the next instalment...
    Fine Thyme Theatre committee members Brigitte Tait (left) and Marion Low with the next instalment of scandalous billboards. PHOTO: SHANNON THOMSON
    A scorned woman’s message outing her "soon-to-be ex-lover", displayed in the centre of Cromwell, set the gossip train in motion recently.

    The billboard from a woman named Allison appeared in Barry Ave and speculation started shortly after.

    "Hello Chris, I know all about your new love — Jill.

    "You were caught with your ‘pager’ off again, Your soon to be ex, Alison."

    Social media lit up with speculation and news reached the Otago Daily Times offices in Dunedin as news tips came about a scandal rocking the Central Otago town.

    The billboard was not a lovers’ spat but a guerrilla marketing campaign for the Fine Thyme Theatre’s upcoming production of Shortland St The Musical.

    Fine Thyme Theatre committee member Brigitte Tait said reaction to the billboard exceeded expectations.

    The phone rang red hot at restaurant Five Stags — the owner of the billboard space — and people were trying to work out who Chris and Allison were, she said.

    The only hint for people to investigate more was a hashtag at the bottom #ChrisIsACheat.

    When people searched the hashtag on social media it came up with posts from Fine Thyme Theatre regarding the show.

    "We knew we had to put a clue in there, but lot’s of people don’t know how to use a hashtag," Ms Tait said.

    "We’re teaching the people of Cromwell how to use a hashtag."

    A day or two later, people had started to cotton on to the billboard’s actual purpose and excitement for the production was starting to build, Ms Tait said.

    "I had someone who had their partner send [an image of the billboard] to them from the North Island, asking ‘should we go?"’

    "It’s the most fun thing we’ve done so far," she said.

    The next instalment of the billboards from Chris’ "five wives" is now up.

    shannon.thomson@odt.co.nz

     

    Otago Daily Times

     

    suv-updated-banner_0.jpg

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter