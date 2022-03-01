'Blatant act of a bully': NZ condemns Russian invasion

2022-02-28t142405z_844618339_rc22ts9xo85u_rtrmadp_3_un-rights.jpg Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta. Photo: Reuters

New Zealand's Foreign Affairs minister Nanaia Mahuta has condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine in a speech to the United Nations Human Rights Council.

At least 102 civilians in Ukraine have been killed since Russia president Vladimir Putin launched its invasion last Thursday, with a further 304 injured, but the real figure is feared to be "considerably higher", UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet says. Some 422,000 Ukrainians have fled their homeland, with many more displaced within the country.

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation" that it says is not designed to occupy territory, but to destroy its southern neighbour's military capabilities and capture what it regards as dangerous nationalists.

But Mahuta told the council meeting in Geneva on Monday (local time) the invasion is a clear act of aggression and a violation of international law. Russia chose aggression and repeatedly ignored opportunities for diplomacy, negotiation and de-escalation.

She said the world is witnessing the blatant act of a bully, brutally using its power to achieve goals at odds with international law.

New Zealand is putting aside an initial $2 million for humanitarian aid to help the people of Ukraine. The funding will go towards supporting health facilities on the ground and providing basic needs - such as food and hygiene items, RNZ reports.

In a statement announcing the funding, Mahuta repeated a call for Russia to cease military operations in Ukraine and immediately withdraw.

"It is deeply disturbing to hear reports of the growing numbers of deaths and injuries from this conflict. The harrowing and horrific images of displaced or suffering civilians in Ukraine speak volumes of this unfolding tragedy, and underlines the consequences of Russia's unprovoked aggression," the statement said.

"We repeat our call, alongside international partners, for Russia to cease military operations in Ukraine, and immediately and permanently withdraw to avoid a catastrophic and pointless loss of innocent life."

Mahuta said Russia should take all possible steps to protect civilians in line with international law, and return to diplomatic negotiations to de-escalate the conflict. New Zealand would continue to monitor events closely.

Ukraine and its allies on Monday called for a UN inquiry into possible war crimes committed by Russia during its military actions in Ukraine. The Human Rights Council voted on Monday to accept Ukraine's request to hold an urgent debate on Thursday on Russia's invasion. A Ukrainian draft resolution will be considered at the urgent debate.

The office of the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court says it will seek court approval to open an investigation into alleged war crimes.

Meanwhile, the 193-member UN General Assembly met on the crisis in Ukraine on Monday ahead of a vote this week to isolate Russia by deploring its "aggression against Ukraine" and demanding Russian troops stop fighting and withdraw.

The General Assembly will vote this week on a draft resolution similar to a text vetoed by Russia in the 15-member Security Council on Friday. No country has a veto in the General Assembly and Western diplomats expect the resolution, which needs two-thirds support, to be adopted.

Ceasefire talks between Russian and Ukrainian officials began on the Belarusian border on Monday as Russia faces deepening economic isolation.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he hoped the talks would "produce not only an immediate halt to the fighting, but also a path towards a diplomatic solution."

He described Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision on Sunday to put Russia's nuclear deterrent on high alert as a "chilling development," telling the General Assembly that nuclear conflict is "inconceivable."

- RNZ and Reuters