Blood donor case: Baby has life-saving surgery

The baby boy had surgery at Starship Hospital in Auckland today. Photo: Google Maps

The baby whose parents did not want him to receive blood from people who may have had the Covid-19 vaccine has undergone a life-saving operation.

The boy has a condition called pulmonary valve stenosis - a blockage in his heart - and needed urgent open heart surgery, with both blood and blood products required for the operation and potentially its aftermath.

Anti-vaccination lawyer Sue Grey told RNZ said she had received a text message from the parents today confirming that the surgery was finished and the six-month-old was doing well.

The boy was placed under the guardianship of the High Court by Justice Gault earlier this week until the completion of the surgery at Auckland's Starship Hospital and post-operative recovery.

Te Whatu Ora/ Health New Zealand had asked the court to take guardianship to allow the operation to go ahead using blood from the NZ Blood Service.

Doctors from Te Whatu Ora were made agents of the court to carry out the surgery, including the administration of any blood products, while his parents were agents of the court for all of his other care.

About 60 protesters gathered near Starship Hospital today to support the parents. Photo: RNZ

A new ruling on Thursday night ordered the parents not to obstruct health staff at the hospital, after Justice Gault said he had been told by a Te Whatu Ora lawyer that the couple had prevented doctors from taking blood tests, performing a chest X-ray and an anaesthetic assessment.

The hospital asked police for help.

In a statement on Friday, police confirmed they were present at Starship on Thursday evening and overnight.

The health service said today that officials would not comment on specific details of individual patient care, or provide clinical status updates for ethical and privacy reasons.

Te Whatu Ora Te Toka Tumai Auckland interim director, Dr Mike Shepherd, had earlier said it remained a priority to work alongside the baby's whānau to care for him.

"In addition, we're doing everything we can to support our teams through a difficult situation for all involved."

Dr Shepherd confirmed that a person had been trespassed from the hospital.

"As general comment, from time to time, it may be necessary to trespass an individual or individuals from our site, sometimes only for a few hours, if they are impacting our clinical team's ability to care for patients," he said.

Starship had increased security this week. About 60 people stood near the hospital on Friday in support of the parents.