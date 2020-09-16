Wednesday, 16 September 2020

Bloomfield to give Covid-19 update

    1. Star News
    2. National

    Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield is giving the daily Covid-19 update.

    The update comes in the wake of news that a Waikato family has lost a second loved one to Covid-19.

    Nigel Te Hiko has died in Waikato Hospital, nearly two weeks after his brother Alan died in Auckland from the virus.

    Nigel (54) is believed to have contracted Covid from Alan, who had worked at the Americold facility in Auckland.

    He is now the youngest person in New Zealand to die from Covid-19. Alan, who was 58, died in Auckland's Middlemore Hospital earlier this month.

     

     

     

    suv-updated-banner.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter