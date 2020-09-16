Bloomfield to give Covid-19 update

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield is giving the daily Covid-19 update.

The update comes in the wake of news that a Waikato family has lost a second loved one to Covid-19.

Nigel Te Hiko has died in Waikato Hospital, nearly two weeks after his brother Alan died in Auckland from the virus.

Nigel (54) is believed to have contracted Covid from Alan, who had worked at the Americold facility in Auckland.

He is now the youngest person in New Zealand to die from Covid-19. Alan, who was 58, died in Auckland's Middlemore Hospital earlier this month.