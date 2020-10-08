Thursday, 8 October 2020

Bloomfield to give Covid update

    New Zealand's director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield will give a Covid-19 update this afternoon.

    Auckland is enjoying its first day at alert level 1 after weeks of restrictions due to a large cluster in the city in August.

    Yesterday, a milestone was reached when Health Minister Chris Hipkins revealed that all those associated with the cluster had recovered from the virus.

    There were just three cases reported yesterday - all in managed isolation.

    Director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield. Photo: Getty Images
