Bloomfield to give Covid update

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
New Zealand's director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield will give a Covid-19 update this afternoon.
Auckland is enjoying its first day at alert level 1 after weeks of restrictions due to a large cluster in the city in August.
Yesterday, a milestone was reached when Health Minister Chris Hipkins revealed that all those associated with the cluster had recovered from the virus.
There were just three cases reported yesterday - all in managed isolation.