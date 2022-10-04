Bloomfield regifts Fiji holiday to Greymouth woman

Greymouth woman Trish McMurtrie is off to Fiji, after Dr Ashley Bloomfield gifted her a holiday. Photo: Supplied

The face of New Zealand's Covid-19 response, Dr Ashley Bloomfield, has regifted his Fiji holiday to a Greymouth woman.

In July, Dr Bloomfield was invited to Fiji for a "booster of happiness" to relax after a busy two years as director general of health during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Instead of accepting for himself, he offered to regift his holiday to a deserving individual from Women's Refuge, surprising Greymouth-based team member Trish McMurtrie with a five-night trip to Fiji.

Nominated by colleagues, McMurtrie is the southern representative for the Women's Refuge core group. The West Coast branch covers one of the largest geographical areas in the country.

Despite many challenges, McMurtrie and her team repeatedly ensure that victims of family violence receive the support they deserve.

Courtesy of Bloomfield she gets return flights for two on Fiji Airways and five nights of luxury at Intercontinental Fiji Golf Resort and Spa.

Bloomfield said the essential service was extremely complex during lockdowns.

"The workers at Women's Refuge work tirelessly every day to protect and care for the vulnerable women and children, and there is one woman who in particular who really deserves this holiday - Trish McMurtrie. I couldn't be happier to surprise Trish with a relaxing trip to Fiji where she and a friend find some well-deserved happiness which Fiji is so world famous for."

McMurtrie was surprised by Bloomfield and her colleagues at the Women's Refuge national office in Wellington last week.

"I'm absolutely speechless and humbled to receive this gift," she said.

"Working through the first lockdown was a challenge that we'd never encountered before and I hope I don't see anything like that again in my lifetime."

I'm looking forward to an island getaway and leaving the phone at home for five days."

Tourism Fiji regional director Sonya Lawson said the friendly people of Fiji were ready to welcome her with open arms.

"We couldn't be more proud to host such an incredible woman."