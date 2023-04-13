Boat collision between Paihia and Russell, one person in critical condition

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Two boats collided in the water between Paihia and Russell, in the Bay of Islands, around noon today, police confirmed.
At least one person has been injured, a police spokesperson said, and officers are “monitoring” the incident.
Hato Hone St John sent one ambulance and one rapid response unit to the scene. A rescue helicopter was also dispatched.
A St John spokesperson confirmed ambulance officers treated one person in a critical condition who was being airlifted to Middlemore Hospital.
Photos from the scene show one of the boats involved - which was badly damaged - was a small ferry.
No further information is currently available, police said.
A Maritime NZ spokesperson said they were aware of the incident and staff were on their way to the scene.