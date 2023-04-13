Boat collision between Paihia and Russell, one person in critical condition

The ferry after the collision between Paihia and Russell. Photo / Supplied

Two boats collided in the water between Paihia and Russell, in the Bay of Islands, around noon today, police confirmed.

At least one person has been injured, a police spokesperson said, and officers are “monitoring” the incident.

Hato Hone St John sent one ambulance and one rapid response unit to the scene. A rescue helicopter was also dispatched.

A St John spokesperson confirmed ambulance officers treated one person in a critical condition who was being airlifted to Middlemore Hospital.

Photos from the scene show one of the boats involved - which was badly damaged - was a small ferry.

No further information is currently available, police said.

A Maritime NZ spokesperson said they were aware of the incident and staff were on their way to the scene.