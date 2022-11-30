Bodies in suitcases: Accused is children's mother

The Korean woman accused of murdering her two children appeared in Manukau District Court today. Photo: NZ Herald

A 42-year-old woman arrested in Korea after the bodies of her two children were found abandoned in suitcases in Auckland has appeared in a New Zealand courtroom for the first time on the murder charges.

Media from New Zealand and abroad filled the small Manukau District Court courtroom to capacity, with others listening in via audio-video feed, as the woman stood in the dock before Judge Gus Andrée Wiltens this morning.

It was revealed in court that the accused is the children’s mother. Wearing a beige hooded jacket and a black T-shirt, she was surrounded by an interpreter and two guards.

The woman was remanded without plea into custody until December 14 when she is to appear at the High Court in Auckland.

Earlier this month, a South Korean court approved the woman's extradition after she was arrested in the port city of Ulsan in September.

Immigration records show she arrived in South Korea in July 2018.

South Korea’s Justice Ministry said yesterday that the unidentified woman was handed over to New Zealand authorities on Monday evening at the Incheon international airport near Seoul. It said it had provided New Zealand with unspecified “important evidence” on the case.

“With the extradition, we hope that the truth of the case, which has garnered worldwide attention, will be revealed through the fair and strict judicial process of New Zealand,” the ministry said in a statement.

Detective Inspector Tofilau Fa’amanuia Vaaelua, of Counties Manukau police said three New Zealand police officers travelled to South Korea to transport her back to Auckland. She arrived at Auckland Airport yesterday afternoon and was taken to the Manukau Police Station.

“The investigation team would like to acknowledge the assistance from agencies both in New Zealand and South Korea, which has meant we have been able to put an alleged offender put before the court,” Vaaelua said. “Police appreciate the interest in this matter, however, we are not able to comment further as a person is now before the court.”

An interim non-publication order, issued by the Coroner for the two victims, also remains in place.

The children’s bodies were discovered in August after an Auckland family bought abandoned goods, including two suitcases, from a storage unit in an online auction. Police have said the family had nothing to do with the deaths.

The victims were between 5 and 10 years old and had been dead for years, police said.

South Korean police have said the woman was born in South Korea and later moved to New Zealand, where she gained citizenship. They said her address in New Zealand was registered to the storage unit where the suitcases were kept.