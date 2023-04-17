Body found after person goes overboard

A person has died following a water incident off the coast of Dunedin, police have confirmed.

Emergency services responded to a mayday call from fishing vessel FV Venture about a person overboard off the Dunedin coast about 1.30pm.

A Maritime NZ spokesman said a Dunedin rescue helicopter and local Coastguard were sent to the scene, about 18km off the coast of South Dunedin.

Police report the person was pulled from the water and medical attention was provided, however they sadly died at the scene.

The death would be referred to the Coroner.

