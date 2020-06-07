Sunday, 7 June 2020

Body found believed to be missing woman

    Elicia Hughes-Sutherland was last seen on 19 May. Photo: supplied
    A body found in Hunua is believed to be that of missing woman Elicia Hughes-Sutherland.

    The body was found by a member of the public near Falls Rd in Hunua, a rural township southeast of Auckland, about 3pm yesterday, police said.

    While the formal identification process was still under way, police believed it was the body of Hughes-Sutherland.

    The 25-year-old was last seen on May 19 this year.

    Teams of people have searched for her in the Hunua Falls, Cosseys and Wairoa Reservoir areas.

    Police have spoken with Hughes-Sutherland's family and are offering them support.

    Inquiries are continuing.

    RNZ

