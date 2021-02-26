Friday, 26 February 2021

Body found at Rock and Pillar fire

    A body was found at the scene of a fire at Rock and Pillar, inland Otago, police have confirmed.

    Emergency services initially responded to a report of a fire in trees at the property on State Highway 87, south of Hyde, just before 5pm on Thursday.

    Police said they were working to understand the circumstances.

    Fire trucks were sent to the scene from Middlemarch and Ranfurly.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said the blaze had been put out.

    A fire investigator was at the scene and working alongside police.

