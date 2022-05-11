Borders to fully reopen from July 31

New Zealand's border will fully reopen from July 31 - two months earlier than the Government initially planned.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern confirmed the new date, which has been brought forward from October.

Ardern is speaking at a Business NZ lunch in Auckland today and Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi has joined her.

The final part of the staged border reopening will open the country back up to all visa categories - including tourists, workers, families and students.

The July timeframe also brings it in line with travellers under the Accredited Employer Work Visa, while allowing time for Immigration NZ to prepare to process the visas, with resources already stretched and potentially affecting the processing of one-off residency applications.

It will provide relief to industries crying out for workers, the tertiary education sector, and split migrant families from countries needing visas, who will have been separated for nearly two and-a-half years.

The announcement comes as experts warn of a brain drain with Kiwis heading overseas, depleting the country of vital workers in short-staffed industries with the immigration settings here less attractive than in countries like Australia and Canada.

Today's announcement comes after several Government speeches throughout the pandemic about immigration settings, with a "reset" announced a year ago to target wealthy investors and "highly skilled workers" and to build up the local workforce.

University of Otago epidemiologist Michael Baker said bringing forward the full border reopening would have minimal impact on case numbers and preventing new variants, given people were already travelling here from around the world.

This was despite case numbers starting to track up again, with a 50 per cent increase in Auckland over the past three weeks from a seven-day moving average of 1569 cases on April 19 to 2390.

He said the focus needed to be on quickly identifying new variants at the border, and a conversation had about what conditions could be needed to close the border again, for example, if a highly deadly variant emerged.

Ardern today said Covid-19 and the war in Ukraine were destabilising the global economy.

She said recent chats with leaders from the Netherlands, Spain and Sweden had highlighted some of these concerns.

"There are heavy clouds in the world at the moment," she added.

But Ardern said her overseas counterparts also gave her hope.

She said there was cause for Kiwis to be optimistic, thanks to low unemployment, and debt levels half of Australia's.

The PM said promising developments were underway with training and apprenticeship boosts.

She then catalogued a list of what she said were the Government's achievements, before announcing the border reopening date.