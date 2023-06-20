Both options to take over Ruapehu Alpine Lifts management fail

Turoa : Getty Images

Both proposals to take over management of Ruapehu Alpine Lifts have failed.

A watershed meeting was held behind closed doors on Tuesday, with creditors voting down proposals to either retain the current company structure, or to hand it over to two private companies.

The company, which was one of the central North Island's biggest employers, went into voluntary administration last year owing $45 million.

In May, Ruapehu mayor Weston Kirton said a deal was close to being settled on who would be taking over Ruapehu ski fields.

Four bidders had been vying for the contracts to take over, and Kirton said government officials had picked the two they favoured to run each ski field separately.

In October, RAL said the past three years had been difficult dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic, coupled with poor weather this ski season.

It employed about 196 staff across its Whakapapa and Tūroa ski areas.

Administrator PWC now hands back control to directors, who will file for liquidation.