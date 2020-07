Brazilian Rafaella Melo shows how to play "put the tail on the donkey" at the Brazilian party Festa Junina. PHOTOS: LUISA GIRAO

When people think about Brazilian parties, they usually have in their minds the Carnival.

But Invercargill residents at the weekend got a taste of another traditional celebration from the South American country: a Festa Junina, or June party.

Clara Cascaes and her daughter Heloisa (5) said the best part of the celebration were the traditional games.

The party — which usually happens in June or at some time in the middle of the year — is a celebration of the harvest and Brazilian’s northern culture.

Southland Multicultural Council hosted the event at Hansell Hall at the Southern Institute of Technology on Saturday with traditional food, dancing and games.

Organiser Bruna Hott and her daughter Mariana dressed up in traditional outfits to celebrate.

Organiser Bruna Hott and her daughter, Mariana (5), dressed up for the occasion in traditional Brazilian outfits.

"It is a great feeling to be able to share our culture with everyone," Ms Hott said.