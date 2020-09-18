Friday, 18 September 2020

Businesses told to lock up rubbish skips to avoid fires

    Photo: Getty Images
    Fire and Emergency NZ is encouraging businesses to lock up their rubbish skips to avoid potentially dangerous fires.

    The message comes after Nelson firefighters attended three skip fires in the area overnight.

    The fires all occurred when the businesses were closed.

    Fenz national manager community readiness and recovery Steve Turek says there are easy ways to avoid potentially destructive incidents like these.

    "We recommend businesses, especially those in highly visible areas, should lockdown their skips with padlocks, keep them away from buildings, and if possible, fenced off from the public," Turek says.

    "Skips are often filled with cardboard, paper and other flammable material. It doesn’t take much for a small fire to become a large one."

    The mobility of skips can also increase fire risks.

    "They generally have wheels, so can easily be pushed up against a wall and a fire limited to a contained area can spread to a building," Turek says.

    He recommends having security lighting around commercial properties.

    "Having a well-lit area can deter anti-social behaviour like lighting fires."

    Information on how to reduce the risk of fire-related incidents around businesses can be found here.

    Police are investigating the Nelson skip fires.

     

