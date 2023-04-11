Cabinet to consider relaxing final Covid-19 restrictions

Health Minister Ayesha Verrall. Photo: RNZ

Cabinet ministers will today consider whether to relax the few remaining Covid-19 restrictions, and an announcement is expected this week.

Most pandemic rules were scrapped in September last year, but a mandatory seven-day isolation period remains for those who test positive for the virus.

Health Minister Ayesha Verrall last week told reporters the government would weigh up the latest public health advice, as well as the state of the health system heading into winter.

Business New Zealand chief executive Kirk Hope said ministers should also take international norms into account, pointing out many other countries had abandoned their isolation requirements.

"Our self-isolation requirements are longer [than other countries] and are still mandatory," he said.

"In other countries, there is guidance around self-isolation, but it's essentially no longer mandatory. We should certainly look at those examples."

The United Kingdom dumped its five-day isolation requirement more than a year ago, and Australia did the same in October, except for workers in high-risk settings.

Across Europe, self-isolation is advised but not compulsory in France, Spain, Greece and Portugal. A five-day mandatory isolation period continues in Italy and some regions of Germany.

Hope told RNZ the isolation rules were putting a strain on the already tight workforce.

"Most employers are really keen for any of their staff who might have Covid-19 to stay at home until they feel better, but the reality is mandatory self-isolation requirements are probably no longer necessary."

Otago University epidemiologist Michael Baker has urged Cabinet to keep the isolation requirements in place.

He said vigilance towards Covid-19 was still required as it was the infectious disease that killed and hospitalised the most people in Aotearoa.

Speaking to RNZ, Auckland University associate professor and microbiologist Siouxsie Wiles suggested New Zealand adopt a test-to-release strategy.

She said that would allow people who were not infectious to come out of isolation earlier.

For more than a year, the ACT Party has called for the end of the mandatory seven-day isolation period, calling it unnecessary and unworkable.

Both National and the Green Party have deferred to the health advice.