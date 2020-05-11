Cadbury demolition work under way

A piece of Dunedin history has started to disappear from the city landscape, as demolition continues on the former Cadbury factory.

The historic plant, which ceased making chocolate in Dunedin in March 2018, is to make way for the new $1.4billion Dunedin Hospital.

Demolition work has been held up by Covid-19 safety restrictions, but is now under way again with appropriate safe distancing plans in place.

The first building on the sprawling site to go is the former warehouse, and cranes busily tore down the metal canopy on Saturday.

A Southern District Health Board spokesman said demolition of the warehouse was expected to take a fortnight, and would be carried out in four stages.

After the roof is removed, demolition contractor Ceres NZ Ltd will tear down a central strip of the warehouse, from the south side of the building through to the north end at St Andrew St.

The Cumberland St side of the building will then be demolished, followed by the Castle St section.

Part of the canopy of the former Cadbury warehouse is pulled down on Saturday, as work begins on clearing the site to make way for the new Dunedin Hospital. PHOTO: CHRISTINE O’CONNOR

Demolition work resumes this morning at 7.30am, and workers will be on site until 6pm each day, Monday to Saturday.

Both lanes of State Highway 1, on either side of the site, are expected to remain open throughout the work, but Ceres has asked anyone in the vicinity to be aware of vehicles entering and leaving the site.