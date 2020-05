A long-reach digger pulls down a section of the Cadbury warehouse wall in Dunedin yesterday afternoon.

Workers are swiftly tearing down the former chocolate factory’s distribution centre, and the St Andrew St walls toppled yesterday.

Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

The Cumberland St side of the building is scheduled to disappear next, and the Castle St side will follow it.

The building is scheduled to be fully demolished by the end of this week, as part of the Dunedin Hospital rebuild preparations.