Call for tough jail terms for owners of 'homicidal dogs'

The attack happened in Kaihu, a small settlement in Northland. Photo: RNZ

Hefty jail terms should be considered for owners of dangerous, roaming dogs, Northland resident and Cabinet minister Shane Jones says.

His comments come after a woman was mauled to death in Kaihu, north of Dargaville, yesterday. It's the third death in Northland in the past four years.

Emergency crews were called the home just before midday, but the woman had died by the time they arrived.

Jones said the current laws were "not fit for purpose" and "homicidal dogs" were scattered around Northland - with the problem worsening over years.

Very few owners of such dogs were held accountable - meaning there was no deterrent in place, he said, adding a "severe level of punishment" was needed - including hefty jail terms.

Jones said the problem had been going on for "years". But roaming dogs wasn't so much an issue when he was growing up in Awanui, saying his father's generation would shoot any wild and dangerous dogs.

He felt the issue had moved past a soft approach and would support any options Local Government Minister Simon Watts brought forward.

Yesterday Watts said he was asking officials for urgent advice after the death and the Department of Internal Affairs was working on the issue with local councils to improve dog control. He expected new guidelines in the second half of this year.

Kaipara District mayor Jonathan Larsen called the death tragic and a sad situation for the families.

The Kaipara District Council would not say if the dogs that attacked and killed the woman were known to animal control.

Northland government minister Shane Jones says a "severe level of punishment" is needed - including hefty jail terms for owners of dangerous dogs. Photo: RNZ

First dog-attack manslaughter in NZ last October

Dog owners can face a fine of up to $100,000, five years in prison or both if they deliberately mistreat a dog resulting in death, serious injury or permanent disability.

The first sentencing for manslaughter involving a dangerous animal in New Zealand was in October 2025 when Abel Wira was jailed for three-and-a-half years after his aggressive dogs fatally attacked his close friend Neville Thomson.

Wira lived on Thomson's property but on 4 August 2022 left Thomson alone with the dogs.

Wira put some of the more dangerous dogs inside a rundown caravan on the property.

The dogs had not been fed for two days and escaped mauling Thomson to death.

"Mr Wira's conviction at trial for manslaughter was on the basis that he failed to take reasonable care to ensure the dangerous dogs did not endanger human life; his failure was a gross one; and his failure was a cause of Mr Thomson's death," a court summary of facts said.