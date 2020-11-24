Call for truck drivers to be more vigilant

The niece of a man in hospital in a critical condition after his vehicle and a milk tanker collided says heavy haulers need to be more vigilant about their surroundings.

The woman had also narrowly avoided an accident just two weeks earlier.

Emergency services rushed to the Riverton-Wallacetown Highway on Saturday, following a crash between a car and milk tanker.

Police confirmed they were called to the scene just before 10pm, between Woodfield St and Otahuti Wrights Bush Rd, in Southland.

Fire crews from Wallacetown and Thornbury helped remove the man, who was trapped in a vehicle. He was then flown to Southland Hospital were he remains in a critical condition.

The niece of the crash victim, who wished to remain anonymous, said it was "pretty touch and go" with her uncle, who was still in an induced coma.

"[We are] unsure what will happen over the next few days or weeks yet."

The accident had shaken her up, especially after she avoided a collision with a milk tanker herself in Timaru about a fortnight ago when it sped past her through a red traffic light.

A close friend had also recently been in an accident with a concrete truck.

"Heavy haulers have been so aggressive through the nights. [It’s] a reminder that they don't own the road and need to be more vigilant about their surroundings."

She was frustrated by the fact some professional drivers seemed to be "causing more harm then good".

However, she was grateful to the truck drivers who were safe on the roads and looked out for other vehicles.

A police spokeswoman yesterday confirmed police were still investigating the crash.