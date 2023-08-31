Capturing the super blue moon on the horizon

Those wanting a casual peek to see the moon’s size will want to fix their gaze at 6pm. Photo / Mark Gee

A night of astronomical significance awaits the country - and keen photographers are prepping their gear as they get ready to capture the super blue moon.

The lunar phenomenon occurs approximately once a decade, combining the second full moon in a month with a super moon, which appears bigger and brighter in the sky.

It’s an occasion that will mean something different to everyone.

Some will simply glance out their window tonight and observe the moon appears closer than normal - 20,000km closer according to Auckland Planetarium’s Rob Davison.

Those wanting a casual peek to see the moon’s size will want to fix their gaze around 6pm, said Davison, just as the moon rises.

“That’s because your eyes can see hills, trees and buildings - all these points of reference so [the moon] has the appearance of looking much bigger,” he said.

“Where you are on the ground doesn’t make a difference.”

For a small minority, however, tonight’s plans are to drink large quantities of coffee and set up camera gear in peculiar locations as they bid to snap the perfect photo.

Award-winning night photographer Mark Gee knows a thing or two about capturing this lunar attraction.

The Astronomy Photographer of the Year winner said capturing the moon comes down to a mixture of equipment, preparation and technique.

Gee recommended budding photographers pick something to place in the foreground of their photo, such as people or buildings.

“You want to be a long way from that foreground, which gives the ‘small people in front of the huge moon’ look that my photos have,” he said.

Photographers have a couple of ways to shoot tonight’s moon, one option is to use a stationary tripod and fast shutter speeds to counteract the Earth and moon’s rotation.

Cameras will need a “good” focal lens to best capture tonight’s moon, at least 400mm.

“The disadvantage to long focal lens length is you really need to lock it down on a tripod, especially in places like Wellington today - where it’s quite windy,” said Gee.

“But with it you’ll shoot some impressive photos.”

Photographers might also use instruments to track the moon, which helps to take photos with long exposures.

Gee offers a word of advice to novice photographers - don’t shoot the moon when it first appears on the horizon.

“You’ve got atmospheric refraction which bends the light of the moon, so you won’t have a perfectly sharp image,” he said.

“Wait until it’s high in the sky - you won’t have as much atmospheric influence and you’ll get a sharper photo.”