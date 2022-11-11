Car blaze caught on camera

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A blazing car has been caught on camera on one of Central Otago’s hottest highways.
A Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency traffic camera in the Omarama-Lindis Pass Rd (State Highway 8) caught the burning car being extinguished by firefighters about 8.45am.
A police spokesman said the incident was not being considered suspicious.
The driver was not hurt and the car was not blocking the road, the spokesman said.