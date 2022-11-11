Car blaze caught on camera

Firefighters at the scene of the blaze: Photo: Waka Kotahi/NZ Transport Agency

A blazing car has been caught on camera on one of Central Otago’s hottest highways.

A Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency traffic camera in the Omarama-Lindis Pass Rd (State Highway 8) caught the burning car being extinguished by firefighters about 8.45am.

A police spokesman said the incident was not being considered suspicious.

The driver was not hurt and the car was not blocking the road, the spokesman said.

