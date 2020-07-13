Monday, 13 July 2020

Car collides with power pole near Queenstown

    A car collided with a power pole this morning on Queenstown's Gorge Rd.

    Police were notified of the single vehicle crash about 4.21am.

    A police spokeswoman said there were no reported injuries.

    The cause of the crash was not yet known.

     

