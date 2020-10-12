Car crashes into motorcycle shop

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A car has smashed through the front of a Dunedin motorcycle store.
Police were called to MCR Motorcycle Replacements in Crawford St at 9.41am, a police spokeswoman said.
A driver, who may have suffered a medical event, had crashed their car through the front of the store.
St John had been called to the scene, and firefighters were also in attendance.
A St John spokesman said one person was assessed and treated at the scene for minor injuries.