Car crashes into motorcycle shop

    A car has smashed through the front of a Dunedin motorcycle store.

    Police were called to MCR Motorcycle Replacements in Crawford St at 9.41am, a police spokeswoman said.

    A driver, who may have suffered a medical event, had crashed their car through the front of the store.

    St John had been called to the scene, and firefighters were also in attendance. 

    A St John spokesman said one person was assessed and treated at the scene for minor injuries.

