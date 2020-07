Fire and Emergency New Zealand at the scene today. Photo: Craig Baxter

Emergency services have been called to car fire on State Highway 1 in Dunedin.

A police spokeswoman said they were alerted to a car on fire in Caversham Valley Rd at 9.30am on Thursday.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand were notified at about 8.55am, she said.

An ODT photographer who was at the scene said the car was in the bush on the side of the road, near Lookout Point.