Car flips after driver falls asleep

A woman who fell asleep at the wheel on Otago Peninsula was flown to Dunedin Hospital last night.

The crash in Harington Point Rd was one of four crashes that kept Dunedin police busy yesterday.

Emergency services were called to Harington Point at 5.50pm after the 68-year-old female driver appeared to have fallen asleep at the wheel of her car, causing it to cross the centre line and collide with a hedge, Acting Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said.

The car flipped onto its side and was hanging on the edge of the sea wall.

Two people were flown to Dunedin Hospital after a car rolled on Harington Point Rd this evening. Photo: Linda Robertson

Both the driver and passenger transported to hospital by the Otago Rescue Helicopter.The driver's licence was suspended pending medical clearance.

At about 6.30pm a ute collided with the wire barrier in the Southern Motorway near Kinmont.

The 46-year-old driver was processed for drink driving and blew 1019mg. He will appear in court on September 24.

Earlier yesterday afternoon, emergency services were called to the intersection of Midland St and Timaru St at 3.25pm after a Mainfreight truck driven carrying hazardous goods was involved in collision with a van and an electric passenger vehicle.

And at 5.08am yesterday, a car crashed into a playground fence next to a bus shelter in Eglinton Rd.

The crash left a trail of debris stretching 45m, the car sustained substantial damage with one wheel stripped from the vehicle, and three street signs were destroyed.

The driver was not located at the scene, and inquiries are continuing.