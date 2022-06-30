Thursday, 30 June 2022

Car impounded after fast food trip

    By Oscar Francis
    A late-night trip to McDonald's resulted in a man's car being impounded and him facing a charge.

    Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said officers recognised a car they stopped several weeks ago being driven in Crawford St in Dunedin about 11.15pm on Wednesday.

    As a result of the previous interaction, the 19-year-old driver was disqualified for drink-driving, Bond said.

    After being caught behind the wheel again last night, his car was impounded  and he would appear in court on a charge of driving while disqualified.

    The man told officers that he was on his way to McDonald's, Bond said.

