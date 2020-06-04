Thursday, 4 June 2020

Carrots turn side of highway orange

    1. Star News
    2. National

    Hundreds of carrots line the Waipahi Highway in Southland after a truck lost its load yesterday. Photo: NZ Police
    Hundreds of carrots line the Waipahi Highway in Southland after a truck lost its load yesterday. Photo: NZ Police
    It has long been said that eating carrots helps improve your eyesight. But you would be forgiven for thinking you were seeing things if you drove the Waipahi Highway in the last 12 hours or so.

    One motorist sent a video to the Otago Daily Times this morning showing hundreds of carrots lining the highway.

    Police said they received a report yesterday at about 12.15pm of a truck losing its load on State Highway 1 between Gore and Clinton, near the settlement of Arthurton.

    "There were a lot of carrots strewn on the road," a police spokeswoman said.

    The road was closed for a short time while it was cleaned up, she said.

    However motorists today said that even though the road was clear, there were still hundreds of the orange vegetable lining the highway.

    Otago Daily Times

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter