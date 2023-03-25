Saturday, 25 March 2023

Case of deadly fungus detected in New Zealand

    Candida auris is a fungus that causes invasive yeast infections in people with serious illnesses and weak immune systems. Photo: Getty
    Health officials have found a case of a drug-resistant superbug that kills about one-third of all infected patients.

    Candida auris is a fungus that causes invasive yeast infections in people with serious illnesses and weak immune systems, such as the elderly and the very young.

    Infections occur mainly in patients who have spent a long time in hospital or aged care facilities, and who are hooked up to intravenous (IV) drips or catheters.

    The Candida auris fungus cannot be treated with normal anti-fungal medication. Symptoms include a persistent fever and chills.

    Te Whatu Ora said the infected person contracted the illness overseas, and it was monitoring the situation closely.

    New Zealand hospitals had good infection protection procedures, it said.

    Cases of Candida auris in the US have spread rapidly in the past three years, although the numbers are still low overall.

    RNZ

