Cases highlight importance of border controls - Ardern

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.Photo: Getty Image

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says the two new cases of Covid-19 underline how important it is to have strict border controls.

But she would not be drawn on any details of the cases - the first in the country since May 22 - pointing instead to the press conference at 3pm with director general of health Ashley Bloomfield.

"There are eight million cases worldwide. We still have New Zealanders returning home," Ardern said.

"What this does prove is the importance of a rigorous system at our border."

The Health Ministry said they are related to the border as a result of recent travel from the United Kingdom, and One News is reporting they were given an exemption to attend a funeral in New Zealand.

Ardern said the cases had come in from overseas, but wouldn't say if they were in quarantine or if they had been given an exemption to attend a funeral.

She said New Zealand was ready for a second surge of cases, but the focus was on preventative measures.

"I've said all along, New Zealand would continue to have cases because it continues to surge around the world. We of course are well-placed to manage it, though."

She said that Bloomfield will also talk about "precautionary and rigorous testing as a result of the cases today".

National's health spokesman Michael Woodhouse was critical of the Ministry of Health's two hour delay in giving details about the two new cases.

"I would have thought that given their previous practice they would have been much more clear about what's happened and why and what their response to it is."

Last week Bloomfield said exemptions for people to leave quarantine or managed isolation at the border to attend a funeral or tangi would no longer be given.

That was because of the risk of an imported case of Covid-19 spreading into the community.

Today broke the streak of 24 days of no new cases.

It was also the Health Ministry's elimination day, meaning it had been 28 days since the last case of community transmission had come out of isolation.

That case was a Ministry for Primary Industries worker who tested positive at the border on April 30, and who came out of isolation on May 18.

He had been tested as part of a surveillance programme, which Bloomfield has said would continue to focus on the border.

Ardern has previously said she would not rule out the possibility of moving back up alert levels.

Every traveller who arrives into New Zealand on a flight which departs from another country must go into one of two facilities for an isolation period of 14 days.

If a traveller is symptomatic on arrival, they are placed in a quarantine facility for two weeks. If they are not symptomatic on arrival, they are placed in an approved managed isolation facility for two weeks, according to the ministry's website.

Since June 8, all travellers who arrived in the country were tested for Covid-19 at their respective facilities.

"Specific facilities are being used for a small number of travellers who are unwell when arriving in New Zealand. These people are in quarantine and are unable to leave their room," the ministry website says.

"Separate facilities are being used for travellers who are well. While in these facilities, they are able to go for a walk within the confines of the facility, but will need to limit contact with others.

"Travellers at these facilities may not leave the facility grounds for any reason unless they have express approval from health officials and are accompanied by health officials."

At the end of their two-week isolation period, travellers are able to leave the facility and travel to their final destination, given they have a suitable travel plan in place.