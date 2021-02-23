'Casual plus' contact tests positive for virus in Auckland

The Ministry of Health has this morning confirmed there is one new community case of Covid-19 in Auckland.

"This morning the Ministry of Health was notified of a new positive Covid-19 case," the ministry said in a statement.

"The individual is a casual plus contact who had been advised to self-isolate and get tested.

A casual plus contact is a person who has visited a location of interest at the same time as a person who has since tested positive for Covid-19, but does not meet the criteria for a close contact.

"We are working actively with Auckland Regional Public Health staff on next steps and will release further information at a 1pm media conference at Parliament," the ministry said.

The official advice for anyone who has been identified as a casual plus contact is advised to stay home, get a test and to call Healthline.

Previous cases

Yesterday the ministry revealed there was one new community case is linked to the existing Auckland February cases and the individual has been in quarantine since Friday.

They are a household contact of the second family to be infected by the virus.

There are also six new cases of Covid-19 in managed isolation.

The community case (Case H) had previously been tested, returned a negative result and was isolating at home since Monday last week.

The person was transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility on Friday 19 February as a precaution.

Due to Case H being in isolation while infectious there were no additional contacts to report, said the ministry.

Previously eight Covid-19 community cases have emerged within two families associated with children at Papatoetoe High School. All are genomically linked, with all close contacts testing negative.

The most recent case announced today is the ninth related to this outbreak.