Central Otago highway shut after truck jack-knifes

Aspiring Highways foreman Travis Bingham informs drivers the Kawarau Gorge is closed due to a truck crash. PHOTO: SHANNON THOMSON

A large truck is in a "precarious position" after jack-knifing on State Highway 6 in Central Otago, closing the Kawarau Gorge.

Police were called to the crash on a bend in Kawarau Gorge Rd, near Cromwell, about 7.55am today.

There were no reports of injury and the driver was out of the vehicle.

However, the truck is resting on the side of the gorge in a "precarious position", police told an ODT reporter at the scene.

The gorge, connecting Cromwell to Gibbston and Queenstown, is closed.

A roadblock has been set up on the corner of Pearson Rd, Ripponvale Rd and SH6 and dozens of cars were being turned away, our reporter said.

Weather conditions in the area are changeable, with heavy rain and low cloud earlier this morning.

Police said a crane may be needed to remove the truck.

A spokeswoman late this morning said the road is expected to be closed until at least 4pm.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area or delay their travel. People wanting to get to Queenstown could go via the Crown Range.

Meanwhile, police were called to a single vehicle crash on the Crown Range Road about 9.45am today.

A spokeswoman said there were no reports of injury and the road was not blocked.

A tow was being arranged.