Central Otago vineyard owner 'unrecognisable' after stabbed to death

Elizabeth Zhong is believed to have been murdered. Photo: supplied

Murdered businesswoman Elizabeth Zhong was reportedly so badly disfigured she was unrecognisable to those close to her after her death.

The 55-year-old's body was found by police in the boot of her car last month near her Suzetta Place home in East Auckland.

Zhong faced court action amid claims she owed business associates millions of dollars at the time of her death.

She was killed on November 27, stabbed to death with a sharp knife in a corner of her third-floor bedroom, Stuff reports.

Carrick Wines Ltd had been for sale for about 18 months before Zhong's death and was put into receivership following her death.

It was then listed for sale and put up for tender earlier this month with tenders closing on Tuesday, Bayleys Real Estate agent Gary Kirk said.

He said it had been a short tender process, with the business open for bids for about 15 days.

Despite that, he said there had been strong interest not only locally and nationally but also from overseas.

The receivers had got bids from 11 interested parties, he said, which were now being assessed.

Tenders for Carrick Vineyard closed on Tuesday. Eleven parties registered a bid. Photo: Supplied

They were only able to identify her when they saw her hands.

"They have seven days to come back to it all, they're working through it. So it's going to be like Tuesday before [a result].

"We did get a lot of interest, from the whole country and overseas.

"It was a pretty successful tender, really ... it was obviously seen everywhere, anyway."

Meanwhile, police are still investigating Zhong's death which included looking at CCTV footage.

They had been focusing on the evening of Friday, November 27 - when she was last seen alive - to about 10am November 28.

Zhong was later found in the boot of her Land Rover covered in items from her house.

• Police have previously said anyone with information about the case should phone 105, quoting file number 201128/1909.