Chance to win a Lamborghini

Hampton Downs’ Lamborghini Huracan.

The Highlands Motorsport Park in Cromwell will mark its 10-year anniversary next year and a lucky spectator will get to share the spoils.

The first six-hour enduro for Highlands Motorsport Park has been confirmed for the first weekend of November next year as part of the anniversary celebration.

Motor Sport website Velocity reported this week the 10-year event was shaping up well with the enduro featuring a Le Mans start.

There would be a significant prize pool for competitors and fans alike, including one ticket-holding spectator who would get to take home a Lamborghini Huracan.

The car is currently being driven as a part of the "Hot Laps" experience at Hampton Downs, in Waikato.

All fans need to do next year is pre-purchase their tickets for the event to be in the draw.

Track owner Tony Quinn said he asked his team to come up with something out of the box for the event, and to show he meant business he put the Lamborghini in the prize pool.

The enduro will be back on the circuit, having been run four times from 2013-16 before dropping off the circuit.