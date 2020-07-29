Charges after man climbs on to awning

A central Dunedin street was cordoned off after a man allegedly smashed a window and climbed on to a shop awning this morning.

Police said they were initially called to the scene - at Highland House on Lower Stuart St - about 10.50am to "locate a person of interest", who subsequently tried to evade officers.

The man was taken into custody just before 11.30am, but not before six police cars rushed to the scene and the street was cordoned off between Cumberland St and Moray Pl.

It appeared the man had climbed through a smashed window in the first floor of the building and on to the awning.

A large window was smashed on the first floor of Highland House, Stuart St, this morning. Photo: Daisy Hudson

Before he was taken into custody he was heard yelling about probation services being "corrupt".

The building houses the Department of Corrections.

The man is due to appear in the Dunedin District Court today charged with wilful damage and breaching detention conditions.