Monday, 23 August 2021

Charges laid against Covid-breaching jet-boaters

    1. Canterbury
    2. National

    Charges have been filed against seven men, from six separate bubbles, who were found jetboating on the Makarora River, north of Lake Wānaka, on Friday.

    The men, aged 22 to 30, are all due to appear in the Queenstown District Court on September 13 facing one charge each of failing to comply with a Covid-19 order.

    "As the matter is now before the court we are unable to comment further," a police spokesperson said.

    Police Commissioner Andrew Coster earlier said enforcement action would be taken against the men.

    "Police has a low tolerance for deliberate breaches of the rules and will act quickly to enforcement if required."

    RNZ reported police said one of the men had travelled from Dunedin - a four-hour drive.

    As of 5pm on Saturday, 23 people had been charged with a total of 27 offences nationwide since level 4 came into place at midnight Tuesday.

    NZ Herald

