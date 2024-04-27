Child dies after crash in rural Auckland driveway

Photo: supplied

A child has died after a driveway crash in Auckland's Karaka.

Police said they were notified of the crash around 3.35pm.

"Sadly we can advise the child died at the scene."

A section of Karaka Road was closed and police were investigating to determine what had happened.

"Our thoughts are with the family involved, and we are ensuring there is support available for them at this difficult time."

The child is the second to die in a driveway crash in the past week.

On 23 April, a child was killed in a driveway crash in nearby Waiuku.