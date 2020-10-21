Wednesday, 21 October 2020

Child hit by car near Queenstown school

    Emergency services have rushed to Shotover Country, near Queenstown, this morning after a car hit a child

    A police media spokeswoman said they were called to the scene, on Stalker Rd near Shotover Primary School, about 8am.

    The incident was "unfolding" and no further details were available at present, she said.

    Shotover Primary School principal Ben Witheford said the child was not a pupil at the school. 

    Otago Daily Times

     

     

