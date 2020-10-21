Child hit by car near Queenstown school

Emergency services have rushed to Shotover Country, near Queenstown, this morning after a car hit a child

A police media spokeswoman said they were called to the scene, on Stalker Rd near Shotover Primary School, about 8am.

The incident was "unfolding" and no further details were available at present, she said.

Shotover Primary School principal Ben Witheford said the child was not a pupil at the school.