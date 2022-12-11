Child in hospital following Auckland dog attack

A child was hospitalised after being bitten by a dog in the Farringdon St area. Photo: Lincoln Tan

A child is in hospital with moderate injuries after being attacked by a dog in Glen Innes, Auckland, early this morning.

Police said they were called to the scene on Farringdon St at 2.30am.

A police spokeswoman said ambulance staff confirmed to police the child sustained what was consistent with a dog bite.

Police said there was little information available on the description of the dog or where it may have come from.

The spokeswoman said a note in its initial job suggested police were to notify Animal Control, but she was unsure whether that actually happened.

An Auckland Council spokeswoman said it did not have any dog attacks reported from Glen Innes this month.

"Police and ambulance staff responded to the incident as Auckland Council Animal Management officers were not notified," she said.

"However, we will be looking into this situation as we take incidents such as this one seriously."

Residents told the Herald they had made repeated complaints to Auckland Council about "menacing dogs" wandering in the neighbourhood but little had been done.

When the Herald visited the area, at least four medium to large dogs were seen roaming free on Farringdon and Heathbank Sts.

All were mixed breed, two looked like pit-bull crosses.

A woman, who gave her name only as Daisy, said she owned a miniature poodle-cross, and was concerned for its safety.

"When I walk my dog, I have to carry a stick. I have complained many times to Council about these menacing dogs, but they don’t seem to care," she said.

"I feel sorry that a child has been attacked, though not surprised. My hope now is that maybe there’ll be some action."

Another, who lives on neighbouring Epping St, said there were often two to three dogs on the loose there too.

It is unclear if these were the same ones that were sighted by the Herald.

"They (police and animal control) can’t locate them?" she asked.

"This I find incredible as they are always wandering around. One dog has bailed up a contractor getting into his van ... these are predatory dogs and should be removed."

The woman said owners of small dogs in the area rarely take them for walks locally.

"If we do, we carry a stick," she said.