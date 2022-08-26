Children found in suitcases identified

Police launched a homicide investigation after the remains were found at a property in Auckland. Photo: NZ Herald

The two children whose remains were found inside suitcases, unwittingly bought as part of an auction for abandoned goods in an Auckland storage unit, have been identified.

Due to a suppression order, they cannot be named.

Their remains were uncovered at a Manurewa property on August 11 this year.

Detective Inspector Tofilau Faamanuia Vaaelua previously said initial post-mortem examinations revealed that the children were between five and 10 years old.

In a statement today, Vaaelua confirmed that the identification process has been completed.

However, he said the Coroner had issued an interim non-publication order, which suppressed the evidence of the identities of the children at the request of their family.

"This order suppresses the names of the children and their relatives and evidence that may lead to the identification of the two victims.

"Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of the children."

A woman believed to be the children's mother is in South Korea and could face extradition to New Zealand.

The family member is being sought by South Korean police in connection with the discovery of the remains.

A police officer told Reuters the woman was a Korean-born New Zealander who arrived in South Korea in 2018. There was no record of her leaving South Korea since then.

Her whereabouts are unknown and it is unclear whether she had other relatives with her when she arrived in South Korea, Reuters reported.

"New Zealand police had requested confirmation whether the person who might be related to a crime case was in South Korea," the officer said, adding that given her past address and age, she could be the mother of the children.