Tuesday, 14 July 2020

Updated 12.30 pm

Choppers sent to landslip in Cromwell Gorge

    1. Star News
    2. National

    Helicopters are on their way with monsoon buckets to a landslip which has closed a southbound lane on the Cromwell-Clyde Road on State Highway 8.

    Police were advised of the slip at 9.54am today which occurred near the intersection of State Highway 8B.

    There was still movement in the slip and engineers were on the scene. 

    At 11.58am, helicopters were sent to the scene from Queenstown, a police spokeswoman told the ODT.

    She was unsure which authority had notified police.

    It's not known yet how many helicopters are involved.

    "Traffic is still getting past, one vehicle at a time," she said.

    The New Zealand Transport Agency said the slip is at the intersection between SH8 and SH8B, which is at the entrance to Cromwell. 

    cromwell_deadmanspointbridgejaq.jpg

    Repairs were needed to the bridge joint at the eastern end for road users' safety. Photo: Stephen...
    The landslip happened in the Cromwell Gorge. Photo: ODT files

     

    Otago Daily Times

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter