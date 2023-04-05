Chris Hipkins not ruling out giving Jacinda Ardern damehood, as she bows out of Parliament

Jacinda Ardern will make her last speech to Parliament this evening. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins is not ruling out giving his predecessor, Jacinda Ardern a damehood.

Walking into Question Time on Wednesday, Hipkins said he did not discuss honours appointments ahead of them being made.

Former Prime Minister John Key was made a knight at the Queen’s Birthday honours in 2017, months after he left the role.

“We don’t talk about those things before decisions are made on them,” Hipkins said - “ultimately, it’s a royal prerogative.”

Tributes from friends and former adversaries are flowing in as Ardern prepares to make her valedictory statement to Parliament this evening. It will be her last speech in the House and her first since announcing she would quit.

The speech is due to start at 5.30pm.

Ardern posted to her Instagram saying it was a big day and she was feeling emotional.

“Big day today. Spending a few hours packing and sorting papers for the archives, and then this afternoon I give my last speech to Parliament,” she said.

“Lots of mixed emotions … and a very long list of things to do!”.

Ardern has kept out of the limelight since announcing her resignation in January. She has agreed to only two formal interviews since leaving office, both of which aired on Tuesday night.

The interviews displayed the emotion that is likely to be on show this evening, with Ardern at times holding back tears.

In interviews with 1News, she said that, while she did not quit because of the anger directed against her, she felt that, if her resignation led to the temperature of politics reducing, then “that would be good for New Zealand”.

However, she said that, for the most part, her time at the top “has been amazing”.

She was proud of the progress Labour had made in “pushing against things that were difficult”.

“We had some hard debates but part of me did think, if I did go, maybe we can just take a breath because I knew I was a flashpoint for some people.”

The Islamic Women’s Council of New Zealand released a joint statement paying tribute to Ardern

“Four years ago, after the horrific terrorist acts blew New Zealand and our Muslim community onto the global stage, Ms Ardern clearly identified with Muslim women by donning the hijab in solidarity with us as we mourned. This was a powerful act and statement, done at the time when other countries where banning Muslim women from wearing the headscarf in public.

“Although Muslim women represent only about half of one per cent of the population, as Prime Minister, Ms Ardern was accessible to the Islamic Women’s Council and she instructed her ministers and the relevant public servants to meet with us and listen to the challenges facing our community, thereby ensuring Muslimah needs were thoroughly and appropriately considered,” the council said.

Former Labour leader Andrew Little told Newstalk ZB that Ardern would go down as “one of the greats”.

“As a prime minister over five years, the number of kind of extraordinary challenges she’s had to deal with – the natural disasters, the pandemic and what have you – it would be testing for anybody,” he said.

“Absolutely every issue that comes across the table, she engages with the relevant minister in some considerable depth. She’s just been an extraordinary talent.”

Political reaction to her legacy

National leader Christopher Luxon also paid tribute to Ardern.

“She showed exemplary leadership through the Christchurch massacre and she made all New Zealanders proud,” Luxon said.

“I think it’s a very, very tough job being Prime Minister, she did it to the very best of her ability.

“She obviously kept our profile internationally in a good place, which is important, and I wish her nothing but success and wish her and her family the best for the future.”

Luxon said like other former prime ministers he thought she could continue to play a “useful role” for New Zealand on the international stage.

Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson said she would remember Ardern for her “strength in the face of some deep, dark harrowing moments”.

“And for her sacrifice, because I’m a mum too, for her sacrifice as a mum and the heaviness that only a few people really understand that it takes to lead a political party, less lead as a prime minister.”

Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer said Ardern had led the country through “unprecedented challenges” while also as a young woman experiencing “some of the worst misogyny we’ve ever had”.

“But as a testament to her strength and her mana she showed you can sock it to the mysoginists, and other wahine are hopefully going inspired, be more motivated to step up to those spaces.”

Ngarewa-Packer said Ardern had been a great advocate and brave in pushing kaupapa for Māori that others “shy away from”, but she could have gone further.

“I think she had an opportunity to be a great leader for Māori ... but when she got to trying to be really transformative that’s when we saw the misogyny rise.

“It became more about her than the politics she was trying to enforce.

“She had an absolute mandate. She had the strongest Māori caucus we’ve ever seen.

“She had the support at multiple kaupapa, Rātana, Waitangi, she could have really shaken it up.

“But the reality is, is that you know, as we saw the kickback from the extreme right, and we saw the kickback because Aotearoa is not really ready, and it was too much for one Pākehā wahine to carry.”

Ardern will formally cease to be an MP on April 15.