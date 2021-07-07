Christchurch bomb squad called out to museum in Catlins

The Waikawa and Districts Museum. File photo

A bomb squad has been called in after a "substance of concern" was found at a Southland museum this morning.

Police are at the Waikawa and Districts Museum in the Catlins following information received about the substance.

The New Zealand Defence Force Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit based in Christchurch has been notified and they have sent a team down to assess the situation and dispose of the substance safely.

Police said the disposal would happen today "in a safe environment away from the museum", which as been closed to the public.

There was no immediate word as to the nature of the substance.