Wednesday, 22 February 2023

Christchurch 'the place to be' say university students

    Christchurch looks set to win the title as the best place to be for university students for 2023, with enrolments at Canterbury University up noticeably and accommodation at a premium.

    Lifestyle, ease of transport, a fresh new vibe about the place following the earthquakes of 12 years ago and plenty of events to satisfy the student appetite, are thought to be the major reasons. Orientation and the academic year starts shortly.