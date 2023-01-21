Christopher Luxon speaks on incoming PM Chris Hipkins

National Party leader Christopher Luxon congratulated Chris Hipkins on his elevation to leader of the Labour Party. Photo: RNZ

The battle of the Chris’ begins today, with National Party leader Christopher Luxon speaking about his newly revealed rival for the nation’s top job - incoming Prime Minister Chris Hipkins.

Hipkins emerged as Labour’s sole contender - and therefore presumptive new Prime Minister - this morning following Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s shock announcement she will resign before February 7.

Luxon, in Hamilton for the Sevens, congratulated Hipkins on his elevation to leader of the Labour Party "and therefore Prime Minister".

He wished Hipkins well, but a change in leader didn’t change anything for New Zealanders, Luxon said.

"Chris Hipkins has been part of a Government that has spectacularly failed to get anything done, and what New Zealanders need is a National Government that will get things done.

"And that means a Government that’s going to be focused on them and single-mindedly focused on reducing the cost of living, making sure we can raise incomes for all, that we can restore law and order, and that we can deliver better health and education."

A major part of that would be tackling the high cost of living, including "high stubborn levels of food prices", and rising rents and interest rates", he said.

"New Zealanders are going through a power of pain and they want a National Government to come in and manage the economy to reduce that cost of living, raise their income and deliver better public services, and restore law and order."

Asked if he shared Hipkins’ thoughts on New Zealand’s future, after the incoming Prime Minister said today he was "incredibly optimistic" about it, Luxon said he was "incredibly optimistic" about the country - but its potential wasn’t being realised.

"I have a huge privilege of being able to get out and about across this country each and every week. I get out of Wellington as fast as I possibly can and spend Thursdays, Fridays and most of the weekend in different towns up and down the country."

"And I’m incredibly inspired by the people you meet - amazing people out here in the communities confronting the pain, the frustration and the need they dealing with in the community ... so I feel very inspired.

"This country has endless potential. But let’s be honest, under this Labour Government we are not realising that potential."

Before Hipkins’ rise today, Luxon said on Thursday that Ardern stepping down meant "changes in terms of the election".

He only found out at the time of the announcement, texting her later to thank her for her public service, in particular, her leadership after the Christchurch terror attack and on the world stage.

By Cherie Howie