Church says gunman caught after fatal shooting

Emergency services were called to the church about 10am today. Photo: RNZ

The church at the centre of a fatal shooting in South Auckland has told its congregation the gunman has been caught.

Police were called to the Papatoetoe Seventh Day Adventist Community Church in Puhinui Road, near the Maunkau town centre, about 10am today after reports of someone being shot.

The church's Christmas worship service was due to start about that time.

A police spokesperson confirmed that one person is dead, but they would not say if they were looking for anyone in relation to the incident.

The church service went ahead and a member of the church told the congregation police had caught the man responsible.

"As most of you will know, we've had an incident happen here this morning and I have been talking to the authorities about that and they are really keen for us to continue this morning," the clearly-shaken woman told the service.

"They have already caught the person responsible so there's nothing for us to be afraid of. Having said that, there's obviously a strong presence of police around as they continue to investigate and do their job, but I wanted you to know that he is caught and we are safe."

She then led the congregation in prayer, acknowledging the hurt the church community was feeling in the wake of the shooting.

A number of patched Mongrel Mob members are at the scene.

Armed police remain at the scene where a cordon at the church entrance is in place.

Manukau business owner Peter Douglas from the nearby business Inflatable World said he heard sirens start about an hour ago, and they went on for at least 40 minutes.

St John sent two ambulances, two rapid response vehicles and one manager, but were not needed to transport anyone, a spokesperson confirmed.

The New Zealand Herald reported that more than two dozen police cars, dog handlers and members of the Armed Offenders Squad were called to the scene.

Manukau resident Baljinder Singh was on Puhinui Rd when he saw roughly 25 police cars rush to the church just before 11am.

Singh told the Herald police blocked the road and two ambulances left the church.

“A person who was working outside the church said there was a shooting inside and he heard people screaming."

- RNZ and NZ Herald